Body found in car in canal
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:03 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - There is an investigation underway after a body was found in an overturned vehicle in a canal.
The vehicle was spotted around 9:30 a.m. Thursday along Grand Valley Canal Road near 35 Road.
Crews worked to remove the vehicle from the canal.
Our crew on scene says the body of a male was discovered inside the vehicle, but there is no word yet on the identity of the person.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating.
