Body found in car in canal

Crews on scene after body discovered in overturned vehicle in canal.
Crews on scene after body discovered in overturned vehicle in canal.(David Jones)
By Sarah Schwabe
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:03 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - There is an investigation underway after a body was found in an overturned vehicle in a canal.

The vehicle was spotted around 9:30 a.m. Thursday along Grand Valley Canal Road near 35 Road.

Crews worked to remove the vehicle from the canal.

Our crew on scene says the body of a male was discovered inside the vehicle, but there is no word yet on the identity of the person.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating.

