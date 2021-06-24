City of Grand Junction recognized as a best place to move/open a business

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Economic Partnership is pleased to announce that the City of Grand Junction has been recognized as a “Best Place to Move/Open a Business” by ColoradoBiz magazine in its 2021 Best of Colorado special issue. Awardees are selected by ColoradoBiz’s readers, giving business leaders and consumers a chance to share their opinion on who they believe are the best service providers in categories ranging from law firms to to fitness clubs to best places to mountain bike.

Grand Junction has become a hot spot for business due to some incentive programs that were piloted here in mesa county. The rural jump start program gives tax breaks to companies based on employees that they hire in the area. Nearly 22,000 votes were cast across 98 categories. Grand Junction was selected as a runner-up alongside the cities of Arvada, Colorado Springs and Westminster. Superior took home the category.

Colorado Mesa University was also recognized for their workforce program in which they work with businesses to feed into industries in the area to help the community to continue to grow.

