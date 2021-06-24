Country Jam is back!

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Country Jam Ranch is open, and the festival officially begins on Thursday. It is a welcome sight for people attending the festival after a yearlong hiatus, even more so for businesses who thrive when Country Jam is in town.

The Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce says there could be huge interest in this year’s festival. They believe it has the potential to be a banner year for Country Jam, and a really important summer for the entire entertainment and hospitality industries.

“Country Jam really does have a major impact on our economic conditions,” says Diane Schwenke, President of the Grand Junction Chamber. “The hospitality industry was the hardest hit in our county, as it was nationwide, but we’ve seen hotel rooms fill up, and we see venues, restaurants...the impact is really dispersed throughout the community.”

Excitement is already in the air, one full day ahead of the festival’s official opening. The most common theme? Everyone says they can’t wait to be in an atmosphere with plenty of people and little to no COVID concerns.

“I’m excited about the human interaction after this last year,” says Alicia Lovell, who will attend Country Jam for the first time. “It’s going to be really nice to just be around people, to meet new people.”

Masks will not be required at the festival, although sanitizing stations will be available. Tickets will also be exchanged for wristbands on Day 1, which they say will help with physical distancing at the entrance.

Only small and clear bags will be allowed into Country Jam Ranch – the festival says no backpacks are permitted.

