Advertisement

Country Jam is back!

Country Jam entrance
Country Jam entrance(KJCT)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:23 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Country Jam Ranch is open, and the festival officially begins on Thursday. It is a welcome sight for people attending the festival after a yearlong hiatus, even more so for businesses who thrive when Country Jam is in town.

The Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce says there could be huge interest in this year’s festival. They believe it has the potential to be a banner year for Country Jam, and a really important summer for the entire entertainment and hospitality industries.

“Country Jam really does have a major impact on our economic conditions,” says Diane Schwenke, President of the Grand Junction Chamber. “The hospitality industry was the hardest hit in our county, as it was nationwide, but we’ve seen hotel rooms fill up, and we see venues, restaurants...the impact is really dispersed throughout the community.”

Excitement is already in the air, one full day ahead of the festival’s official opening. The most common theme? Everyone says they can’t wait to be in an atmosphere with plenty of people and little to no COVID concerns.

“I’m excited about the human interaction after this last year,” says Alicia Lovell, who will attend Country Jam for the first time. “It’s going to be really nice to just be around people, to meet new people.”

Masks will not be required at the festival, although sanitizing stations will be available. Tickets will also be exchanged for wristbands on Day 1, which they say will help with physical distancing at the entrance.

Only small and clear bags will be allowed into Country Jam Ranch – the festival says no backpacks are permitted.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene of shooting at Orchard Mesa home.
Man seriously hurt after shots fired at Orchard Mesa home
Picture of Oil Springs Fire from the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office.
Update on fires burning on the Western Slope
Gov. Jared Polis speaking at Sage Creations Organic Farm in Palisade, Colo.
Colo. Gov. Jared Polis signs bills into law while in Mesa County
The Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office provided this image of the fire.
UPDATE: Highway 139 remains closed due to Oil Springs Fire, evacuations ordered
Grand Junction firefighters respond to house fire on 12th Street.
Firefighters respond to home fire

Latest News

Grand Junction Convention Center
Treasurer and Public Trustee Conference being held in Grand Junction this week
Clark Family Orchards peaches are for sale at the farm's stand in Palisade, Colo.
Palisade peach farmers harvest first crop of the season
Contractors are currently working on the mitigation efforts along the creek in De Beque, Colo.
Stormwater mitigation construction underway in De Beque
Photo courtesy of the Grand Junction Fire Department
Wildland Firefighters Deploy for the First Time This Year