Advertisement

Let him eat cake! World’s oldest male gorilla turns 60

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:49 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) - The oldest living male gorilla in the world just added another candle to his birthday cake.

Zoo Atlanta celebrated Ozzie’s 60th birthday Sunday, which is an accomplishment since gorillas are seen as geriatric after turning 40.

Ozzie has more than 20 descendants including great-grandchildren, some of whom also live at Zoo Atlanta.

Western lowland gorillas are considered endangered, so Zoo Atlanta officials say Ozzie’s offspring are a major contribution to the future of the species.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene of shooting at Orchard Mesa home.
Man seriously hurt after shots fired at Orchard Mesa home
Gov. Jared Polis speaking at Sage Creations Organic Farm in Palisade, Colo.
Colo. Gov. Jared Polis signs bills into law while in Mesa County
Grand Junction firefighters respond to house fire on 12th Street.
Firefighters respond to home fire
Picture of Oil Springs Fire from the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office.
Update on fires burning on the Western Slope
Photo courtesy of the Grand Junction Fire Department
Wildland Firefighters Deploy for the First Time This Year

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is seen alongside Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in this file...
Pelosi creating select committee on Jan. 6 Capitol riot
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Wing of Miami-area condo collapses; many feared dead
The CDC has extended the evictions moratorium from June 30 until July 31.
CDC extends eviction moratorium a month, says it’s last time
Conservation Colorado welcomes Beatriz Soto to lead Protégete.
Conservation Colorado welcomes a new Protégete Director
FILE - This March 20, 2020 file photo shows HMS Defender in Portsmouth, England. The Russian...
Russia says next time it may fire to hit intruding warships