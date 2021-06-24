Market on Main starting June 24 in Downtown Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Market on Main in Downtown Grand Junction is starting on June 24. The weekly event features farm-raised produce from the Western Slope and around Colorado. Organizers estimate that the market draws about 5,000 visitors per week.

According to Rykel Menor, Downtown Grand Junction’s Community Engagement Manager, “This might be the coolest market that we have all season so this might be the one to come to.”

Organizers are excited to resume after the pandemic put a damper on things last year. Shoppers will be able to find a number of things for sale between the 80 different vendors participating.

Menor explained that, “So, when the community comes down, they’re going to see a lot of new faces, but also a bunch of old faces that their used to seeing and buying their produce from. A lot of our new vendors are farmers. Some of them sell artisan craft products, home goods. We even have a kombucha vendor tonight, so we’re very excited to have them.”

It’s not just farmers that are setting up downtown. Mesa County Libraries is a regular Market on Main fixture.

According to MCL, the market is an opportunity for them to reach out to residents in the area. Bob Kretschman, MCL spokesman, said that, “There’s so many new residents to the community that come down to that event, and it’s a good place for us to be exposed to new residents, to learn about what we offer, what the library can offer them, so that’s one of the things that we really look forward to at the market.”

The market will run every Thursday evening from 5:30 to 8:30 from June 24 until September 9.

Downtown Grand Junction reminds residents that pets are not allowed at the market per a city ordinance. The market accepts SNAP vouchers and is participating in the Double Up Food Bucks program.

