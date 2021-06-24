Mesa County releases local blueprint to end hunger

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Western Colorado Community Foundation along with Mesa County Hunger Alliance shared the release of the Mesa County Blueprint to End Hunger, a comprehensive action plan to address hunger in our community. . The belief is that the solution to our community’s struggle with hunger is more than canned food drives and needs to include nutrition, food recovery efforts, and maximizing enrollment for eligible families in various food assistance programs.

The blueprint was created as a call to action to build upon the exceptional work our community has already done to meet food insecurity needs. The intent will be to use the blueprint to understand Mesa county’s landscape of hunger relief providers, provide context surrounding the issue of food insecurity, and lay out concrete steps that can help ensure all people receive access to the nutritious food they need.

