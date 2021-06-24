Advertisement

Treasurer and Public Trustee Conference being held in Grand Junction this week

Grand Junction Convention Center
Grand Junction Convention Center(KKCO/KJCT)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:14 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado County Treasurer and Public Trustee Association are hosting their annual meeting at the Grand Junction Convention Center this week. The group features treasurers and public trustees from all over Colorado, with 40 different counties represented.

The event began Tuesday morning and will conclude on Thursday afternoon. The association is meeting mostly to discuss new legislation that resulted from the pandemic, including the federal eviction moratorium.

”It brought about 105 people in,” says Sheila Reiner, Mesa County Treasurer and Public Trustee. “As far as speakers, today we had Treasurer Young, he’s the state treasurer.”

State Treasurer Dave Young is just one of many people presenting at this year’s conference, which is in Grand Junction after being centered in Fort Collins back in 2019. The group did not meet in person for their 2020 conference.

The group is also discussing Senate Bill 293, which helps people who can not pay property taxes due to COVID-related financial problems.

