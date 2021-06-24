Advertisement

US life expectancy behind other rich nations, study says

A new study finds life expectancy in the United States lags behind other high-income nations by...
A new study finds life expectancy in the United States lags behind other high-income nations by an average of nearly five years.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:01 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study finds life expectancy in the United States lags behind other high-income nations by an average of nearly five years.

In 2018, life expectancy in the U.S. was 78.7 years, about three years less than the average life expectancy for 16 high-income peer countries.

In 2020, the life expectancy gap ballooned to nearly five years after the U.S. experienced a particularly high mortality rate.

No other nation experienced a decline in life expectancy as large as the U.S.

Authors of the study wrote the predominant cause for this large decline was the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other factors that have impacted Americans’ health for decades.

The study was published Wednesday in the B.M.J., a peer-reviewed medical journal published by the British Medical Association.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene of shooting at Orchard Mesa home.
Man seriously hurt after shots fired at Orchard Mesa home
Picture of Oil Springs Fire from the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office.
Update on fires burning on the Western Slope
Gov. Jared Polis speaking at Sage Creations Organic Farm in Palisade, Colo.
Colo. Gov. Jared Polis signs bills into law while in Mesa County
The Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office provided this image of the fire.
UPDATE: Highway 139 remains closed due to Oil Springs Fire, evacuations ordered
Grand Junction firefighters respond to house fire on 12th Street.
Firefighters respond to home fire

Latest News

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., center walks to a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday,...
Senators to pitch bipartisan infrastructure plan to Biden
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target
In this Feb. 25, 2011, file photo, Philippine President Benigno Aquino III, center, former...
Philippine democracy scion, ex-leader Benigno Aquino dies
Country Jam entrance
Country Jam is back!