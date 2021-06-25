Central High School to change Native American mascot

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Central High School Warriors will soon have a new mascot according to principal Lanc Sellden. After the passage of a Senate Bill 21-116 at the state capitol, Colorado high schools with American Indian mascots will be fined $25,000 a month starting in June 2022.

Central High School’s mascot currently features an image of a Native American man. According to Sellden, the school will keep the “Warrior” name, but with a different logo. He has suggested Spartan or Viking mascots as replacements. The principal is also asking the Central High community for suggestions.

The bill behind this change only applies to public schools in Colorado, and there are exceptions to the penalty. For example, schools that a federally-recognized tribe operates are exempt.

Axccording to Sellden, “The change is here. So let’s accept it and move forward and find something that can keep some of the traditions and things that we love here at Central... [and] keep those alive and celebrate our history.”

Central’s current logo is actually a revision of a previous one. About thirty years ago, a Native American tribe helped Central High to redesign its mascot to its current version. The previous one was deemed inappropriate.

