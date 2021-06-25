Advertisement

German police say several people killed, others injured, in Wuerzburg attack

German police said several people were killed, others injured, in attack in the southern city...
German police said several people were killed, others injured, in attack in the southern city of Wuerzburg.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:21 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — German police say several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack in the southern city of Wuerzburg on Friday.

They said the attacker was arrested after an officer used a firearm against him. It was unclear how many people were killed or injured.

Police spokeswoman Kerstin Kunick said officers were alerted around 5 pm to a knife attack on Barbarossa Square in the center of the city.

Police said on Twitter that there is no danger to the population.

Police declined to immediately provide further information and urged social media users to refrain from speculation.

Wuerzburg is a city of about 130,000 people in Bavaria, located between Munich and Frankfurt.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on scene after body discovered in overturned vehicle in canal.
Body found in car in canal
First responders on scene of shooting at Orchard Mesa home.
Man seriously hurt after shots fired at Orchard Mesa home
Country Jam entrance
Country Jam is back!
The current Central High School mascot features a Native American man.
Central High School to change Native American mascot
Country Jam 2021 will begin on Thursday, June 24th
Country Jam releases lineup, details for 2021 festival

Latest News

High-ranking Afghan diplomat Abdullah Abdullah says a military takeover by the Taliban is...
Abdullah: Military takeover by Taliban is impossible
FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek...
Chauvin could face decades-long sentence in Floyd’s death
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
4 dead in Florida condo building collapse, 159 remain missing
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over their...
AG Garland announces lawsuit against Georgia