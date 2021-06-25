Advertisement

Heavy law enforcement presence at St. Mary’s Pavilion

Heavy law enforcement
Heavy law enforcement(/)
By (Goldene Brown)
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:52 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Heavy law enforcement at St. Mary’s Pavilion after an officer-involved shooting, according to Grand Junction Police. Officers are uninjured. A suspect has been transported, the extent of injuries are not known.

The incident is contained and the Pavilion is locked down. Officials say there is no active shooter.

We will have updates as we receive more information.

