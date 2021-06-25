Roice-Hurst Humane Society to host cat spay/neuter event

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Roice-Hurst Humane Society will host an event that will offer cat spay/neutering for a reasonable price.

Residents living in Clifton and Fruitvale are eligible, and the event is going to be held at Central High School tomorrow, Saturday, June 26, 2021.

The event, funded by Lucky Day Animal Rescue, makes it possible for the low-cost surgeries. The cost will be $10 per cat and is limited to three cats per household. You can visit this website to reserve your time slot.

