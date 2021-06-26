Officer involved shooting at St. Mary’s

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Friday, June 25, 2021, at approximately 9:50 a.m. officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of a person with a gun at the Advanced Medicine Pavilion building of St. Mary’s located near the intersection of Wellington Ave in Grand Junction. Witnesses reported an unknown male entered the building and pointed a gun at employees. Grand Junction Police Department officers responded and immediately resulting in an officer-involved shooting.

The suspect was transported to the hospital via ambulance where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured in the shooting. No employees, patients, or members of the public were harmed in this incident. All of St. Mary’s medical campus was put into a shelter in place as a precaution. Officers conducted a search of the building and escorted people sheltering in place safely out.

Police state there is no continued threat to the hospital or the community. This investigation is still ongoing. Members of the Critical Incident Response Team will conduct interviews of witnesses and involved persons in this case over the coming days. The Pavilion remains closed. Patients’ appointments will be rescheduled.

