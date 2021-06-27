Advertisement

Colorado Lavender Festival comes to the western slope

By Natasha Lynn
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 8:21 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The 10th Annual Colorado Lavender Festival came to the Grand Valley this weekend.

The festival runs from June 25th through the 27th at Riverbend Park in Palisade. Guests and vendors come from all around the country to attend.

It’s held every year in June or early July because that’s when the plant is in bloom. There were 70 vendors including lavender growers, lavender oil distilleries, and even companies who make lavender infused spirits and adult beverages.

The annual festival is usually held at Memorial Park in Grand Junction, but moved to a larger space this year to promote social distancing. The main goal of the festival is to promote lavender’s many different uses, colors, and smells. Lavender varies in use with examples of cosmetics, oils, drinks, and the well known plant.

They’ve had a large turnout so far, thousands of people a day. The admission fee is $5 for adults and children over 12. Kids under 12 are free and dogs on a leash are welcome.

For more information, visit https://coloradolavender.org/annual-lavender-festival

