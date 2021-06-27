Update: Fatal crash at 12th street and Belford Avenue

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has completed its examination of the death of the male who died in the motor vehicle crash yesterday at 12th Street and Belford Avenue.

The coroner’s office determined 33-year-old Christopher Fugate of Xenia, Ohio was the male who died on the night of June 25, 2021.

His cause of death was ruled as multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death was determined to be an accident.

Fugate was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The toxicology report is pending at this time.

The Grand Junction Police Department is overseeing this investigation.

