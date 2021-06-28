Advertisement

1 dead, 13 wounded in two shootings in Chicago

Two separate shootings have left one person dead and at least 13 others injured Sunday night in...
Two separate shootings have left one person dead and at least 13 others injured Sunday night in Chicago.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:05 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Two separate shootings have left one person dead and at least 13 others injured Sunday night in Chicago.

News outlets report a woman died, and four men and a teenager were wounded when an SUV drove by and shots were fired in the South Shore area just before 9 p.m.

A separate shooting about two hours later in the Marquette Park area wounded eight people.

A vehicle collision was also reported nearby and fire officials say two people were injured in that crash.

It was not immediately clear how the shooting and the crash may be related.

No suspects or arrests were immediately announced in either shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CDC investigates Delta variant in Mesa County
CDC investigates new delta variant in Mesa County
One person is dead after a single vehicle crash at 12th Street and Belford Avenue.
Fatal Crash at 12th Street and Belford Avenue
One person is dead after a single vehicle crash at 12th Street and Belford Avenue.
Update: Fatal crash at 12th street and Belford Avenue
I-70 in Glenwood Canyon is closed in both directions this evening to to a mudslide just east of...
I-70 in Glenwood Canyon is closed in both directions
Officer involved shooting ends with suspect shot dead
Officer involved shooting at St. Mary’s

Latest News

The search for survivors stretches into the fifth day at the site of the Surfside, Fla., condo...
Condo tragedy: Search for survivors continues
President Joe Biden stands with a bipartisan group of senators in front of the White House on...
Senators to watch as Democrats debate changing filibuster rules
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Rescuers stay hopeful about finding more survivors in condo rubble
It was a weekend of record-breaking heat in the Pacific Northwest, with Seattle hitting an...
Thousands in Washington lose power during historic heat wave