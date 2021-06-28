Ending the stigma behind Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder for PTSD Awareness Month in June

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - PTSD stands for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and is a condition that many veterans and non-veterans alike suffer from. Today, June 27th is national PTSD Awareness Day and June is also PTSD Awareness month. It is a time dedicated to raising awareness around the signs, symptoms, and stigma, associated with PTSD.

According to a recent survey by U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, over a quarter of the American population believes PTSD is untreatable and those who have it are violent, dangerous and mentally unstable. Which is a big reason why so many people suffering refuse to seek help. The truth is PTSD is treatable, and many of those who carry a PTSD diagnosis are able to thrive with minimal, if any, clinical intervention. The biggest threat is the stigma we attach to mental health issues like PTSD as it prevents us from seeking help.

“There’s been a lot of stigma around PTSD and the reality is it’s actually a shift in the brain, in the nervous system, in the autonomic and hormonal systems,” said PTSD Clinical Team program Manager at Western Colorado Healthcare Services Kara Harmon. “And it’s something that we are able to help you shift back to a very great degree. So know that PTSD is not about weakness, it’s not about not trying hard enough. There’s actually been a physical shift that is a direct impact from the trauma experienced.”

In the general population, between 7-8% of individuals can experience PTSD in the course of their lifetime. In the military, it can be anywhere from 10-30% of veterans can experience PTSD. However, that number is likely far greater.

PTSD is related to trauma and stress related experiences. So it’s not only combat that can bring this on, it can also be natural disasters, sexual assault, or if people had a traumatic childhood events that occurred.

“PTSD is actually something that we can measure as far as shifts in the brain and in the body,” said Harmon. “So if you’re looking at symptoms, when people are dealing with PTSD there’s gonna be 4 major clusters of symptoms that we’ll see. The first one is gonna be in reexperiencing. With reexperiencing, you can have for instance during the day you might have what we call flashbacks. There also might be memories that are intrusive that you don’t want to think about. At night we’re gonna see that in nightmares. With that we also tend to see a lot of avoidance behavior.”

It’s been described as your past fighting with your present and no one on the outside can see that battle.

Experts see examples of this in people not wanting to be around crowds, intolerance of loud, unexpected noises, and individuals being uncomfortable with people behind them and their world becomes a lot smaller.

“We also see a big shift in how people think and how they feel,” said Harmon “It goes to being very negative in nature where it’s really difficult to connect with things you used to love before, with people you used to love spending time with. And we also see where people feel on edge and there’s a lot of hyperactivation.”

Some examples experts commonly see is a loss of enjoyment for activities you used to love, a Disruption in sleep or an increase in strartle response. Such as people having that head on a swivel constantly checking exits, constantly scanning, really looking for signs of danger in the environment.

“When I got home I didn’t realize how that would affect me,” said 8 year Marine Corps Motor Transportation Operator Sergeant Kayla Holst. “It affected me in a way that I never felt safe sleeping by myself, any loud noises, I didn’t realize would have an affect on me. My brain remembered it like an IB blast. So anything from a balloon popping, my mom hitting a curb with the car, my body would react as if I was back in my truck. So I would sweat, have an immediate headache, and incredibly irritated and very high alert, sleeping by myself I assumed any noise I heard outside was an enemy combatant moving in on my truck.”

Research has shown that if these symptoms of intrusive memories, the avoidance, the negative shifts in emotion, and the hypervigilance and being on edge do not resolve within 12 months, treatment is needed to aid recovery.

“There’s a really good chance you’ll have contact with PTSD,” said Harmon “In friends and family, in coworkers. So we want people to know recovery is possible. We can teach you specific coping that works in the short term. And there are treatments called prolonged exposure, cognitive processing therapy that within the course of 3-4 months we can make a really sizeable difference in people’s lives.”

The trauma necessary to cause PTSD can originate from many events. Potentially an accident, combat, a natural disaster, or an assault. However there are other ways PTSD symptoms can arise. A trained professional must diagnose PTSD, based on symptoms like hypervigilance, mood swings, recurring and involuntary flashbacks to the trauma, and avoidance.

“We have evidence based treatments that specifically target that system,” said Harmon “And we are able to recalibrate it to get people where they have less of the reexperiencing, less of those nightmares, less of those memories that can intrude.”

The program called The Center for Post Traumatic Growth at Western Colorado VA is only open to veterans. But www.ptsd.va.gov has resources available to everyone, not just veterans.

