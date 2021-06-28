Grand Junction teen CEO launches non-profit, Rezcue

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Saturday, June 26th, a local teen competed at the Young Entrepreneurs Academy’s 13th Annual Saunders Scholars National Competition to see who will be named America’s Next Top Young Entrepreneur.

After participating in the Young Entrepreneurs Academy program, Meilyn Recker placed among 20 semi-finalists to compete in yesterday’s national finals.

After designing, pitching, and launching her non-profit, Rezcue. Recker won the Saunders Scholarship, in which local business leaders helped fund her business idea. Rezcue’s mission is to rescue puppies from the Four Corners Reservations, provide a loving shelter that will give them proper nutrition, enrichment, and medical care until they are adopted. Recker partnered with another rescue organization Underdog which helped train Recker in veterinary care.

Recker was inspired after fostering a dog for a Mesa County animal rescue. “Grand Rivers Humane who we volunteer for, there was a pregnant dog who came in who needed a foster home,” said Recker. “So we took her in and raised those puppies and I just loved that process a lot and it was really fun doing it. So I wanted to help more dogs get a second chance.”

With the money awarded, donated, and also from her savings, Recker is preparing a space to advance her business. She is in the process of converting her garage into a suitable and comfortable space to care for her next litter of rescue puppies who arrive in mid-July.

