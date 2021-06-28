Mesa County Commissioners respond to sanctuary county request

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Commissioners have rejected a request from community members to establish Mesa County as a constitutional sanctuary county.

Residents first made the proposal at a board meeting two weeks ago, and then pushed the issue again last week. If Mesa County did become a sanctuary county, commissioners would theoretically be able to overrule federal and state laws. However, county commissioners met with a legal team to discuss at least the possibility, and it was determined that the board has no authority to vote against state or federal laws.

Commissioners also mentioned that the idea would likely create financial problems for the county, and would ultimately leave interpreting the constitution up to county officials.

”It really puts the onus of interpreting the constitution on someone who’s in the streets, or the county,” says Cody Davis, District 1 Commissioner. “That’s not where it’s supposed to be. Interpreting what’s constitutional or not is a remedy that is for the courts, and for the courts only. That is our constitutional government.

Commissioner Davis did add that he agrees with some of the reasons people brought up in wanting to implement the idea. He believes, along with other county commissioners, that there has been some government overreach throughout the pandemic. However, the commissioners say that courts are ultimately the best way to determine if someone’s constitutional rights have been violated.

Their statement ended with the following quote: “We fully believe in this oath (to the constitution) and our system of government, and feel a constitutional sanctuary county status is contrary to this oath.”

