Mesa County Solid Waste and Sustainability Division Director honored with Recycler of the Year Award

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Jennifer Richardson, Mesa County Solid Waste and Sustainability Division Director, was honored with this year’s Recycler of the Year award by Recycle Colorado.

Recycle Colorado is a nonprofit that works throughout the state to advance waste diversion infrastructure while also focusing on local policies that target waste reduction and recovery. Each year, Recycle Colorado celebrates members whose efforts have increased waste diversion and helped make our state a more sustainable place.

“I am honored to have received this award,” said Jennifer Richardson, Mesa County Solid Waste and Sustainability Division Director. “I am so fortunate to be able to advocate for Mesa County on sustainability and waste reduction on a statewide level and be a strong voice for our county’s waste diversion issues.”

Here are a few recent initiatives Jennifer has led:

When the Western Slope Council created an action group to address residents’ need to better understand what can be recycled and where to take it, Jennifer led the way in finding a solution. That is when she discovered an app-based recycling guide utilized by many communities on the Front Range. The Western Slope Council then suggested that a pilot be initiated, and, once again, Jennifer stepped up and took action. She partnered with EverGreen ZeroWaste to create an app-based “Zero Waste Guide” for the Grand Valley, which launched on Earth Day this year. The recycling guide app can be downloaded to any Apple or Google Play device. It can also be accessed by visiting www.lovezerowaste.com

Each month Jennifer co-hosts the radio show and podcast “Going Green” on local radio station KAFM. The show offers tips for increasing our individual contribution to environmental health and quality of life in the Grand Valley. This spring, Jennifer celebrated a year of Going Green.

Mesa County owns and operates the only commercial composting facility in the county. The facility is utilized by residents and businesses who bring in over 1,200 cubic yards of yard waste each week. While this is a tremendous amount of material diverted from the landfill, Jennifer continues to expand the operation. She does not shy away from working with her community partners to think of ways to help bring food waste and curbside green waste pickup to Mesa County.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.