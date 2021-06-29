Grand Junction Fire Department purchases new equipment with FEMA grant

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Grand Junction Fire Department has purchased new self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBA) through the FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG). This grant has been providing critical funding to fire departments across the nation since 2001 and has ensured that first responders are able to acquire funding for resources that are necessary for protecting the public from fire and related hazards.

An SCBA is used when firefighters encounter an oxygen deficient atmosphere that is immediately dangerous to life, or any environment that is unknown or has unknown levels of contaminants in the air.

The total grant award was $472,430.00 with a 10% City contribution match of $42,948.18. The grant was utilized for the replacement of all the department’s SCBA. This consisted of 66 air pack harnesses, 132 air bottles (45-minute bottles), 6 air bottles (60-minute bottles for the hazardous materials team), 130 breathing air masks, 1 rapid intervention pack, 130 mask adapters for N-100 particulate cartridges, and 130 N-100 filters.

Assistance for Firefighters Grant comes from the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA. The intent is to reduce injury and prevent death. The program was re-authorized in 2005 with expanded uses covered by the grant.

