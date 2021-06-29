Grand Junction is seeing an uptick in the economy

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County is starting to see an uptick in the economy, especially in new small businesses opening.

With COVID restrictions relaxed and full capacity in effect in most places, small businesses are seeing improvements. A lot of re-investments, expansions, and openings that were put on hold in 2020 are now going into effect.

Plus with summer now here, our area is also seeing a lot of travelers come through which helps strengthen the economy.

”Being able to have JUCO, being able to have Country Jam, and those festivals and events that bring people in from the outside, have them staying in hotel rooms, and eating at restaurants,” says Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Diane Schwenke. “This has really been something that we’ve been looking forward to and we’re definitely seeing an upward tick with that.”

On the flip side, the major uptick has created a new awkward hurdle - finding enough staff to cover the influx of people and customers. Which is the next challenge.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.