Great Outdoors Colorado launches “Just 20 Minutes Outside” campaign

Generation Wild has coalitions in 12 different Colorado counties.
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:26 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A group called Great Outdoors Colorado has launched a new campaign to help increase the amount of time kids spend outside.

It’s called “Just 20 Minutes Outside”. The group says their goal is to reconnect kids with nature and the outdoors, as Great Outdoors Colorado believes this will help with any mental health issues that are affecting children.

Research shows even 20 minutes of outdoor recreation can significantly reduce stress and anxiety levels at all ages, but particularly for kids.

“There’s been multiple studies that indicate that time outside can impact mental health,” says Jackie Miller, Executive Director for Great Outdoors Colorado, adding, “It’s not just for kids but for people of all ages.”

The 20 Minutes Outside campaign is part of a larger movement by Great Outdoors Colorado to help provide kids with fun and easy ways to get outside. That movement is called Generation Wild, and they have coalitions in 12 Colorado counties, including Delta and Garfield.

The program also has a new list called 20 ideas for 20 minutes outside, which includes a variety of different ways for children to have fun while getting outside. It touches on how certain activities can improve your mental health in different ways. You can find that list here.

