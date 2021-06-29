Advertisement

Kayaker finds plastic bin containing man’s body at Ohio lake

The Delaware County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office said Monday that a kayaker had discovered a body...
The Delaware County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office said Monday that a kayaker had discovered a body inside a large bin while on Alum Creek Lake.(Delaware County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:24 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a kayaker picking up trash and debris at an Ohio lake ended up finding a man’s body in a plastic storage container.

The Delaware County sheriff’s office says the kayaker called authorities at about 8:30 a.m. Monday to report finding the large bin in Alum Creek Lake and seeing what appeared to be a human leg inside.

Crews worked Monday to recover the bin from the water and confirmed that the bin contained the body of a man.

Officials said the body would be taken to the Montgomery County coroner’s office for evaluation.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is taking part in the investigation.

Update: At this moment we are unable to provide very many specifics regarding the description… We shared what we could...

Posted by Delaware County, OHIO, Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 in Glenwood Canyon is closed in both directions this evening to to a mudslide just east of...
I-70 in Glenwood Canyon is closed in both directions
One person is dead after a single vehicle crash at 12th Street and Belford Avenue.
Update: Fatal crash at 12th street and Belford Avenue
Mesa County
Mesa County Commissioners respond to sanctuary county request
Officer involved shooting ends with suspect shot dead
Officer involved shooting at St. Mary’s
CDC investigates Delta variant in Mesa County
CDC investigates new delta variant in Mesa County

Latest News

A California man spent his weekend in the hospital after being bitten by a great white shark....
Man bit by great white shark while snorkeling off Calif. beach
A mama bear and her cubs took a dip at a South Lake Tahoe beach.
Mama bear and cubs surprise Calif. beachgoers
A dangerous situation in Ceres, Calif., was caught on video.
VIDEO: Car careens into gas pump, causes fire
A California man spent his weekend in the hospital after being bitten by a great white shark....
Man bit by great white shark while snorkeling off of Calif. beach