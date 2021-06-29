Advertisement

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office takes part in procession for fallen officer

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard took part in the procession Tuesday for fallen Officer Gordon Beesley.(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press and Sarah Schwabe
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:34 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - A suburban Denver police officer who was ambushed and killed last week has been remembered as someone with “fundamental goodness” who knew how to love others.

Speaking at a memorial service Tuesday, the Arvada police chief said he believed 51-year-old Officer Gordon Beesley found his true calling working as a school resource officer, identifying students who needed help.

Family and friends recalled his love of music, having fun and being silly, going on outdoor adventures with his family, and buying and fixing up bicycles to give to children.

Beesley was fatally shot by a man investigators say was intent on killing as many officers as possible.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard took part in the procession prior to the funeral to honor the life of Officer Beesley.

MCSO posted on its Facebook page that during the route, deputies spotted a bald eagle standing watch along with community members.

