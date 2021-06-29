New family owned business called Empowered Chiropractic to open it’s doors early next month

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After teaching at LIFE University, the largest chiropractic university in the world, Mark, the owner decided he wanted to get back into practicing. The owner and his family had been coming to Colorado for the past 12-13 years to visit, and always knew this state was home. So it was the perfect place to open his next practice. The next question was what piece of Colorado?

“We originally were looking at the eastern side, but coming from a large city style lifestyle we decided we did not want to be a part of the city anymore, we wanted something a little smaller,” said owner and Chiropractor Mark Ferdarko. “So Grand Junction is just the perfect fit for us.”

They also ended up choosing Grand Junction based off of economic research that the city is up-and-coming. So it’s the perfect time to invest now in the future of this city.

“We came from a small town in central Pennsylvania originally and Grand Junction reminds me a lot of that area and I don’t think that chiropractic is as strong in smaller areas as it is in larger cities,” said Mark.

Also, the owners believe a lot of patients don’t fully understand all the benefits of chiropractic care.

“Education is so crucial especially because people think I don’t have pain, I must be good, but there’s a lot more to it than just being in pain. Pain comes and goes but function, ability to move and be at your 100%, that’s lifetime,” said co-owner and Chiropractor Cullen Ferdarko.

Their mission and goal is to educate the community on what they have to offer, what it takes to be a healthy person, and be able to live the lifestyle that they want.

“Incorporating chiropractic is nothing more than incorporating it into your lifestyle,” says Mark. “We really want you to be able to function and go out and do what you want to do, not wish I could do.”

The services will include spinal adjustments, extremity adjustments, traction, massage therapy, and a state of the art digital X-Ray machine. As well as a full line of supplements.

“Most people will have X-Rays so we can determine what needs to be adjusted, how it needs to be adjusted, and at the same time things maybe we shouldn’t be adjusting and referring you out for,” said Mark.

“So many people think we’re just about neck pain and back pain. When in actuality, we hit on just about anything in the body,” said Cullen “We’ve seen people that came to chiropractic for neck pain and left knowing that their allergies were improved, blood pressure has decreased, they don’t deal with headaches and migraines like they used to. We’ve also had mothers come in who were infertile, unable to have children and then after a handful of adjustments with corrective care, started to finally realize that there was the possibility of being able to have a child.”

Empowered Chiropractic will be taking a team approach. As far as the care, the 2 chiropractors will trade off on adjustments. This way, if one of them sees something a little different than the other, it can be seen by more than just the one angle.

Cullen also shared his personal experience as he has a martial arts background. Chiropractic care kept him from getting hurt when his teammates did, so he sees this in part as giving back to the community.

“I know if it helped me, it’ll be able to help them,” said Cullen.

The tentative opening day is set for July 7. But the business owners are willing to do a soft open sooner because they do have a patient room ready now for adjustments. To inquire about a visit or set up an appointment, visit https://empoweredchiropracticgj.com

