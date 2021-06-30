Advertisement

June 30 is Tim Foster Day

CMU posted a farewell video to outgoing president Tim Foster on Tuesday
CMU posted a farewell video to outgoing president Tim Foster on Tuesday
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:29 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Wednesday, June 30th is Tim Foster Day in Mesa County.

The county commissioners announced last month they are honoring Foster on what is his last day as president of Colorado Mesa University. Although Wednesday is Foster’s last official day, the university posted a video on Tuesday morning as a farewell to their outgoing president.

Here is a link to the video, which includes Foster cleaning out his office, then changing from a suit into a Hawaiian shirt as he stares back at the campus one last time. The farewell video ends with a compilation of moments from Foster’s time as CMU president.

Foster took over as president in 2004, and his retirement will begin effective Thursday. That will come after one final acknowledgement of his time and service to the university on Tim Foster Day, June 30th.

Former Vice President for Student Services John Marshall will take over as president of Colorado Mesa University beginning July 1st.

