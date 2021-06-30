Advertisement

Site for new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints temple announced

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints(Eduardo Huijon/CBS7)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:15 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The new temple site for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has been declared. The location of the new Colorado Temple was announced as a 6.94-acre site, located at the intersection of Horizon Drive and North 12th Street, a prominent area that Is only a mile from I-70.

Right now, The closest LDS temple is three and half hours a way in Monticello Utah so the temple is a welcome relief for church goers on the Western Slope. The Grand Junction Temple will be the third temple built in Colorado, following ones in Denver and Fort Collins. Once completed, the single-story temple will be about 25,000 square feet.

The temple is currently in the planning stages. No groundbreaking date has been announced.

