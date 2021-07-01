Advertisement

BLM acquires Crow Bottom parcel of land along Colorado River

Crow Bottom is part of the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area
Crow Bottom is part of the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area(KKCO/KJCT)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:37 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Bureau of Land Management has acquired land near the Colorado River in McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area.

It is a 177-acre parcel of land called Crow Bottom, which is located southwest of Mack near Salt Creek. The area has 1.5 miles of shoreline along the river, which will now become public land for hunting, fishing, and other recreational activities.

”Over the decades, BLM has been working to acquire some of the key private inholdings within McInnnis Conservation Area,” explains Collin Ewing, McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area Manager. “Crow Bottom has been on that list for a long time, and over the last couple of years we discovered the land owner was interested in selling.”

The Bureau of Land Management says Crow Bottom has a particularly large variety of wildlife habitat. They expect hunting and fishing to be the most popular activities in the public area moving forward.

The only way to access Crow Bottom is with a four-wheel drive road south of the Mack exit off Interstate 70. The BLM warns it is only accessible by using an ATV, a jeep, or other sturdy trucks.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 in Glenwood Canyon is closed in both directions this evening to to a mudslide just east of...
I-70 in Glenwood Canyon is closed in both directions
The use of personal fireworks such as these are banned in Mesa County given current concerns...
Use of personal fireworks banned this Independence Day in Mesa County
One person is dead after a single vehicle crash at 12th Street and Belford Avenue.
Update: Fatal crash at 12th street and Belford Avenue
CDC investigates Delta variant in Mesa County
CDC investigates new delta variant in Mesa County
Mesa County
Mesa County Commissioners respond to sanctuary county request

Latest News

Colorado's mobile vaccine bus at Community Hospital
Colorado nearing 70 percent vaccination goal
Mesa County Public Health is located in Grand Junction, Colo.
Delta variant of coronavirus spreading in Mesa County
This week, the Hillbilly Grill parked its truck in front of the Grand Junction Police...
Grand Junction Police Department hosting food truck outreach series
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Site for new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints temple announced