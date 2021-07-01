BLM acquires Crow Bottom parcel of land along Colorado River

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Bureau of Land Management has acquired land near the Colorado River in McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area.

It is a 177-acre parcel of land called Crow Bottom, which is located southwest of Mack near Salt Creek. The area has 1.5 miles of shoreline along the river, which will now become public land for hunting, fishing, and other recreational activities.

”Over the decades, BLM has been working to acquire some of the key private inholdings within McInnnis Conservation Area,” explains Collin Ewing, McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area Manager. “Crow Bottom has been on that list for a long time, and over the last couple of years we discovered the land owner was interested in selling.”

The Bureau of Land Management says Crow Bottom has a particularly large variety of wildlife habitat. They expect hunting and fishing to be the most popular activities in the public area moving forward.

The only way to access Crow Bottom is with a four-wheel drive road south of the Mack exit off Interstate 70. The BLM warns it is only accessible by using an ATV, a jeep, or other sturdy trucks.

