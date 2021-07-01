COVID-19: The Vaccines

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -In Mesa County, 41% of residents aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated. According to Mesa County Public Health, 108,514 total doses have been administered including 53,653 first doses.

The Power the Comeback COVID-19 Vaccine Bus is making several stops at the following locations:

Central Library (443 N. 6th Street) Tuesday, July 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mesa Mall (Men’s Warehouse Parking Lot) Thursday, July 8 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

CoorsTek (2449 Riverside Parkway) Tuesday, July 13 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mesa County Public Health offers vaccinations in a Mobile Vaccine Van at the Market on Main every Thursday from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

For additional vaccine information in Mesa County, you can go to health.mesacounty.us or call 970-248-6900.

In Delta County, you can schedule a vaccine appointment at any of the following COVID-19 vaccine providers:

Delta County Health Department – 970-874-2165

Delta Health Internal Medicine – 970-874-7668

Delta Health Family Medicine – 970-874-5777

Delta Health West Elk Clinic – 970-872-1400

River Valley Family Health Center – 970-874-8981

City Market Delta - https://www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility

City Market Hotchkiss - www.citymarket.com/rx/covid-eligibility

Safeway Delta - www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt

Walmart Delta - www.walmart.com/cp/1228302?search_redirect=true&redirect_query=covid%2019%20vaccine%20registration&redirectQuery=covid%2019%20vaccine%20registration

To see a list of vaccine providers in Montrose County go to https://www.montrosecountyjic.com/vaccination-providers/.

