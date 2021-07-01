Independence Day Parade at the VA Community Living Center

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Community members and families of the Veterans residing in the VA gathered today in front of the Community Living Center for an Independence Day parade.

Traditionally, the CLC Vets attend the Grand Junction Rockies game and fireworks or they are wheeled out to the parking garage to view the fireworks. But due to COVID restrictions, this were not possible this year. This parade allowed community members and families of the Veterans driving by to show support, to see their loved ones, and to celebrate the 4th of July.

