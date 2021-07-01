Advertisement

Kiwi the special needs duck is waddling on wheels

The Woodstock Sanctuary adopted Kiwi, a special needs duck who is unable to walk on her own.
The Woodstock Sanctuary adopted Kiwi, a special needs duck who is unable to walk on her own.(Woodstock Sanctuary)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:00 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH FALLS, N.Y. (Gray News) – Kiwi, a disabled duck, is on the move!

She is unable to walk on her own and using two sets of wheeled prosthetics to help her gain strength in her legs.

According to the Woodstock Sanctuary, one pair of the wheels were too big, so the non-profit organization swapped them out for scooter wheels.

“Kiwi loves to show off her walking skills – and we love to watch,” the animal rescue group posted on Facebook.

The Woodstock Sanctuary says the tenacious duck can swim and regularly has water therapy.

The organization is working to get her special booties to help with walking on rough surfaces and to protect her feet.

The Woodstock Sanctuary is a non-profit animal shelter in New York that aims to rescue farmed animals and give them care.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Public Health is located in Grand Junction, Colo.
Delta variant of coronavirus spreading in Mesa County
The use of personal fireworks such as these are banned in Mesa County given current concerns...
Use of personal fireworks banned this Independence Day in Mesa County
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Site for new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints temple announced
CMU posted a farewell video to outgoing president Tim Foster on Tuesday
June 30 is Tim Foster Day
29 Road Riverfront Trail parking lot officially opens
29 Road Riverfront Trail parking lot officially opens

Latest News

A banking error temporarily makes a Louisiana family one of the richest in the world.
Bank mistakenly gives family $50 billion
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017 photo, President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial...
Trump Organization CFO surrenders ahead of expected charges
After months at home, more people are seeking the outdoors. (Source: CNN)
National parks prepare for big crowds this summer
Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
Safety concerns halt rescue efforts at condo collapse site