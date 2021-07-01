Roice-Hurst looking for foster families

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Kitten season is in full swing, and Roice-Hurst Humane Society is looking for fosters to help out.

“Our fosters are provided with all the supplies needed for the kittens including - kennels, food, litter, litter boxes, bottles and KMR (if necessary) and all medical care”, the Roice-Hurst staff explains.

Fostering kittens averages around four to eight weeks, depending on the needs of the kittens. Fostering for adult cats, adult dogs and puppies are also needed. If you’re unable to foster but are still wanting to help, the shelter is accepting donations: https://rhhumanesociety.org/foster/

