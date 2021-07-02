Advertisement

Caught on camera: Driver flips vehicle over interstate median, somehow avoids serious injury

By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:46 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (Gray News) - A driver and passenger are fortunate to have avoided serious injuries after their vehicle flipped over the median of an interstate highway into oncoming traffic.

Las Vegas television station KTNV reports the crash happened on Interstate 15 south of the city on June 24.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the vehicle hydroplaned after some recent rainfall in the desert area.

We sure are happy to take a break from this heat 🥵 and get some rain 🌧, but we ask that everyone please slow down while...

Posted by Nevada Highway Patrol on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

The video shows the vehicle flip over the barrier in front of several cars. The SUV landed on its wheels, and other drivers were able to avoid a serious collision.

The highway patrol said the driver and passenger walked away from the crash with minimal injuries and were wearing their seat belts.

