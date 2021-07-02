Changes to Grand Valley COVID-19 testing sites

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -There are some changes underway to where you can get tested for COVID-19 in the Grand Valley.

According to School District 51, the COVID-19 testing site at Grand Mesa Middle School will close July 2nd. The equipment will be moved to the south parking lot at Central High School where a new COVIDCheck Colorado testing site will open on July 12th.

The testing site at Fruita Monument High School is expected to close on July 16th. It will be moved to another location in Fruita which has not been determined yet.

The community COVID-19 testing site in the Mesa County Public Health parking lot has changed its hours. It’s now open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointment is needed and the testing is free. It is located at 510 29 1/2 Road in Grand Junction.

According to Mesa County Public Health, people who have COVID-19 symptoms or those who might have been exposed to the virus are encouraged to get tested. They say people who are fully vaccinated should still get tested if they have symptoms.

The symptoms to watch for include: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

