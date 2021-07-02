Advertisement

Feisty woman celebrates turning 100, gets parade, too

By Kent Erdahl
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:42 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. (KARE) – Louise Kimmes says doesn’t like a fuss, but she got a big surprise party anyway for her 100th birthday.

Her sisters, children, grandchildren and plenty of friends all turned up to wish her well at the celebration.

“That’s the most birthday I ever celebrated in my whole life,” Kimmes said. “I suppose I better thank them. Otherwise, I don’t know what to say.”

She had lots of folks to thank, too.

In addition to the party, a parade of cars drove by the farm, honking their horns, waving and dropping off presents.

And her secret to staying young at heart?

Kimmes said she doesn’t have time to die. She’s too busy with projects like sewing quilts and diapers for charity.

Copyright 2021 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Public Health is located in Grand Junction, Colo.
Delta variant of coronavirus spreading in Mesa County
City Market gas stations in Grand Junction have been low on fuel.
Grand Junction City Market grocery stores low on gas
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Site for new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints temple announced
Crow Bottom is part of the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area
BLM acquires Crow Bottom parcel of land along Colorado River
Colorado's mobile vaccine bus at Community Hospital
Colorado nearing 70 percent vaccination goal

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Tally of missing in Florida condo collapse falls to 128 after audit; death toll at 20
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean
A hiring sign shows in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021. Barely more than a year after...
U.S. hiring accelerated last month as workers see pay gains
Los Angeles Dodgers' Zach McKinstry, left, is congratulated by manager Dave Roberts after...
Biden hosts Dodgers, World Series champs, at White House
Elsa strengthens into a hurricane, the season's first, as it hits Barbados. (Source: CNN...
Elsa brings heavy rain to Barbados