Grand Junction municipal elections to remain in April

According to the Grand Junction City Clerk, the decision highlights city-specific issues
The Grand Junction City Hall building located on Rood Ave.
(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:41 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Municipal elections in Grand Junction will continue to take place in April on odd-numbered years.

After some discussions among the Grand Junction City Council on the issue, councilors decided to keep municipal elections in April instead of moving them to November. According to City Clerk Wanda Winkelmann, the April election timeframe keeps municipal elections focused on local issues. Moving those elections to November would have “cluttered in” Grand Junction-specific issues with other matters, said Winkelmann.

She explained that, “I just think that hopefully for the public it will be really seamless, you know, rather than them going to the county for some issues they’ll come to us, but we’ll certainly communicate all that information as that election time approaches.”

Candidates will continue to put in their petitions in January as well, according to Winkelmann.

