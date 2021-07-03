Advertisement

Fruita celebrates Independence Day early

Firework tubes on standby for show
Firework tubes on standby for show(KKCO/ KJCT)
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:02 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Fruita will be launching its big fireworks display tomorrow, July 3rd. The display will be launched at Snooks Bottom where it will be blocked off for the day. Also, highway 340 will be closed before and during the show.

There are no designated viewing areas, but the fireworks show can be seen from Rotary Triangle, Fruita Co-op, and the state park. The fireworks are set to launch at dusk, and everyone is welcome to attend.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers are on scene of a car found submerged in a canal near 28 Road.
Car found submerged in canal
City Market gas stations in Grand Junction have been low on fuel.
Grand Junction City Market grocery stores low on gas
Mesa County Public Health is located in Grand Junction, Colo.
Delta variant of coronavirus spreading in Mesa County
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Site for new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints temple announced
Crow Bottom is part of the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area
BLM acquires Crow Bottom parcel of land along Colorado River

Latest News

Pet safety on July 4th
Pet safety for July 4th
Divers are on scene of a car found submerged in a canal near 28 Road.
Car found submerged in canal
Testing site at Grand Mesa Middle School moving to Central High School.
Changes to Grand Valley COVID-19 testing sites
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.