Investigation of car submerged in canal

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Friday morning, a report came in about a submerged vehicle in the canal about a quarter of a mile east of 28 Road in Grand Junction.

The call came in at 8:35 Friday morning after a Grand Valley Irrigation crew initially noticed some things were not quite right in the area.

The Grand Junction Fire Department showed up shortly after and determined there was in fact a vehicle submerged in the water. But it was unknown if there was anyone inside.

“I received a call from our ditch rider this morning who was out getting his morning readings on the canal,” said Operations Manager for Grand Valley Water Users Association Kevin Conrad. “I noticed the footbridges he uses had been knocked out of place and we weren’t sure what had happened.”

Initially, they thought it was vandalism, until they looked a little deeper. After further investigation, they found tire tracks leading into the canal as well as unusual ripples in the water. So they called the police.

“The vehicle went into the confluence, took out a pedestrian bridge over the confluence, bent a pipe, and then became submerged about 300 feet west of the confluence,” said Grand Junction Police Officer Martin J Donohue.

Mesa County Search and Rescue, the Grand Junction Fire Department, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Grand Junction Police Department all worked together to investigate and confirm there were no bodies in the vehicle.

After running the plate, it was determined that the vehicle had been stolen and likely intentionally driven into the canal.

“The team did really well,” said Alie Wilson of Mesa County Swiftwater Search & Rescue. “We’re not sure if there was any motive but the car was stolen. It turns out there were no bodies in the car which is wonderful. I don’t know about motive but there have been a lot of car thefts in Mesa County.”

Right now, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand Junction Police Department are investigating the motive and looking for the suspect.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, there have been more than 20 car thefts reported a month in the county. Also, this is not the first report of vehicles in the Grand Junction canals.

“This one was specifically really deep and hard to get to,” said Wilson “The hatchback was thankfully open. If it wasn’t we wouldn’t of been able to get to it without them draining water out of the canal.”

The Grand Junction Police Department urges residents to stay off the canal roads as it is private property. Police say the canals are not for recreation. They are strictly for moving water.

