Advertisement

Pet safety for July 4th

Pet safety on July 4th
Pet safety on July 4th(Natasha Lynn)
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:37 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Fourth of July is one of the busiest times of the year for Animal services, if not the busiest.

Whether it’s the sound of fireworks scaring them, or visitors who leave doors or windows open, the fourth of July is a common time for pets to get out.

We have some tips from Mesa County Animal Services to help your pet not get lost and become another statistic. But the key is to think ahead of time and minimize their stress level.

Give your pets a level of comfort, especially if you won’t be with them. Whether that’s a crate, kennel, a thunder vest, or familiar toys. That way if they get nervous, they have a sense of security. Also, put on a background white noise to drown out fireworks as much as possible.

Also, make sure they cannot get out. Whether they are inside or outside. Stressful situations can make your pets react in unusual ways they never have before. Most importantly, just incase they do get out, make sure they have identification.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers are on scene of a car found submerged in a canal near 28 Road.
Car found submerged in canal
City Market gas stations in Grand Junction have been low on fuel.
Grand Junction City Market grocery stores low on gas
Mesa County Public Health is located in Grand Junction, Colo.
Delta variant of coronavirus spreading in Mesa County
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Site for new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints temple announced
Crow Bottom is part of the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area
BLM acquires Crow Bottom parcel of land along Colorado River

Latest News

Firework tubes on standby for show
Fruita celebrates Independence Day early
Divers are on scene of a car found submerged in a canal near 28 Road.
Car found submerged in canal
Testing site at Grand Mesa Middle School moving to Central High School.
Changes to Grand Valley COVID-19 testing sites
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.