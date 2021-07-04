Wildland deployment for severe conditions in California

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Fire Department Wildland Team deployed four firefighters and wildland engine Brush 6 to California for severe fire conditions, where significant fires are expected to develop. The crew will drive to San Bernardino, California where they will be readily available for assignment to a wildfire under these extreme conditions. The crew could be gone for up to two weeks. While their assignment is currently unknown, the crew can help create defensible space and protect homes from fire, create and maintain fire lines, and work on direct fire suppression.

With fire risk still high in Grand Junction, GJFD will have two wildland engines and a water tender available locally should a wildfire occur while the crew is gone. The knowledge and skills gained by the wildland team on deployments like this are brought back to GJFD to help the department better protect local people and property from wildfire.

