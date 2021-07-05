31st annual 4th of July Colorado Monument Climb

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today was the 31st annual Independence Day Colorado Monument climb and flag raising. The climb up the Independence Monument to raise the American Flag takes place every year on July 4th.

It consists of the Mesa County Search and Rescue Team of 10 volunteers accompanied by 5 members of the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and 15 climbers.

Once the American Flag is placed, it remains atop Independence Monument for about a week for people to view.

This continues a tradition started by Colorado National Monument founder John Otto in 1911.

