Advertisement

31st annual 4th of July Colorado Monument Climb

Independence Monument American Flag Raising
Independence Monument American Flag Raising(Natasha Lynn)
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 7:27 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today was the 31st annual Independence Day Colorado Monument climb and flag raising. The climb up the Independence Monument to raise the American Flag takes place every year on July 4th.

It consists of the Mesa County Search and Rescue Team of 10 volunteers accompanied by 5 members of the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and 15 climbers.

Once the American Flag is placed, it remains atop Independence Monument for about a week for people to view.

This continues a tradition started by Colorado National Monument founder John Otto in 1911.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A road closed sign is pictured Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
CDOT calls for extended closure of I-70 Glenwood Canyon due to mudslide activity
Stolen vehicle being recovered from canal
Investigation of car submerged in canal
Country Jam Colorado 2021 drew thousands to Mesa County for an outdoors music festival.
Five documented COVID-19 cases in Mesa County connected to Country Jam attendees
Firework tubes on standby for show
Fruita celebrates Independence Day early
Firefighters fend off the flames
Fire in the Bookcliffs

Latest News

GJ July 4 parade
Annual Grand Junction Independence Day parade
I-70 reopens
Colorado Spring Fire Department is currently on scene of a crash near South Circle Drive and...
Traffic crash closes part of South Circle Drive in Southeast Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon
Fruita July 3rd Fireworks Preparation
Fruita holds their annual July 3rd fireworks