Annual Grand Junction Independence Day parade

GJ July 4 parade
GJ July 4 parade(Natasha Lynn)
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 7:40 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today was the annual 4th of July Downtown Grand Junction Independence Day Parade.

The parade featured soldiers, The Grand Junction Fire Department, different groups from political parties, boy scouts, vets for vets, which are veterans in various corvettes with signage of all the different wars they were in as well as their military branches, and closed out with the Grand Junction High school marching band.

