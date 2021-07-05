Fireworks cause house fire on Dodge Street

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - July 4th fireworks led to a house catching fire on the 500 block of Dodge Street.

It happened late Sunday night in the area of Fruitvale near 30 Road. Clifton Fire Department crews responded around midnight.

The home owner says he used fireworks earlier in the evening, and he thought he disposed of them properly when throwing them away in a plastic trash can. However, the contents of the trash can caught on fire, ultimately sending flames up the side of their house.

The blaze was put out once crews arrived, and nobody was injured in the incident.

