Advertisement

Fireworks cause house fire on Dodge Street

House fire on Dodge Street
House fire on Dodge Street(KKCO/KJCT)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:39 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - July 4th fireworks led to a house catching fire on the 500 block of Dodge Street.

It happened late Sunday night in the area of Fruitvale near 30 Road. Clifton Fire Department crews responded around midnight.

The home owner says he used fireworks earlier in the evening, and he thought he disposed of them properly when throwing them away in a plastic trash can. However, the contents of the trash can caught on fire, ultimately sending flames up the side of their house.

The blaze was put out once crews arrived, and nobody was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A road closed sign is pictured Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
CDOT calls for extended closure of I-70 Glenwood Canyon due to mudslide activity
Firefighters fend off the flames
Fire in the Bookcliffs
I-70 reopens
Stolen vehicle being recovered from canal
Investigation of car submerged in canal
Mack Mesa Reservoir
Mack Mesa Reservoir has been refilled and restocked

Latest News

One man arrested after crashing stolen car
Fourth of July travel congestion
Colorado is considered to have friendly guidance on transgender inclusion.
Transgender and nonbinary youth athletes can participate in interscholastic activity without discrimination in Colorado
GJ July 4 parade
Annual Grand Junction Independence Day Parade