Fourth of July travel congestion

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With more than 47.7 million Americans traveling for Independence Day, more than 91%, will be hitting the roads this year. It’s the second-largest travel volume on record, even with commuting traffic still below pre-pandemic rates.

All those vehicles mean travel volumes are expected to jump 15% according to experts.

Since Memorial Day, we’ve continued to see growth in the amount of people who are traveling, roads will be packed, in part, because many travelers are still avoiding other transportation options, which are more crowded and come with Covid-19 restrictions.

Heat waves could also play a role in traffic volumes, with some travelers hitting the roads earlier or later to avoid high temperatures while in the car.

