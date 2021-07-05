Advertisement

Fourth of July travel congestion

(Raycommedia)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:32 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With more than 47.7 million Americans traveling for Independence Day, more than 91%, will be hitting the roads this year. It’s the second-largest travel volume on record, even with commuting traffic still below pre-pandemic rates.

All those vehicles mean travel volumes are expected to jump 15% according to experts.

Since Memorial Day, we’ve continued to see growth in the amount of people who are traveling, roads will be packed, in part, because many travelers are still avoiding other transportation options, which are more crowded and come with Covid-19 restrictions.

Heat waves could also play a role in traffic volumes, with some travelers hitting the roads earlier or later to avoid high temperatures while in the car.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A road closed sign is pictured Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
CDOT calls for extended closure of I-70 Glenwood Canyon due to mudslide activity
Firefighters fend off the flames
Fire in the Bookcliffs
I-70 reopens
Stolen vehicle being recovered from canal
Investigation of car submerged in canal
Mack Mesa Reservoir
Mack Mesa Reservoir has been refilled and restocked

Latest News

Colorado is considered to have friendly guidance on transgender inclusion.
Transgender and nonbinary youth athletes can participate in interscholastic activity without discrimination in Colorado
GJ July 4 parade
Annual Grand Junction Independence Day Parade
Independence Monument American Flag Raising
31st annual 4th of July Colorado Monument Climb
I-70 reopens