Advertisement

One man arrested after crashing stolen car

(KKCO)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:28 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A rollover crash on Highway 50 early Saturday morning led to the arrest of a 20-year-old man, who was found after fleeing the scene.

Authorities say three people were hospitalized, including the suspect, who has since been released and booked into the Mesa County Detention Center. It was determined that the car was stolen, and the suspect, Zachary Critchfield, had previously fled from officers in that same vehicle.

Critchfield is facing eight charges, including first degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, and resisting arrest.

A community notification was sent to nearby residents during the incident, which asked people to shelter in place. The area was cleared up by 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A road closed sign is pictured Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
CDOT calls for extended closure of I-70 Glenwood Canyon due to mudslide activity
Firefighters fend off the flames
Fire in the Bookcliffs
I-70 reopens
Stolen vehicle being recovered from canal
Investigation of car submerged in canal
Mack Mesa Reservoir
Mack Mesa Reservoir has been refilled and restocked

Latest News

House fire on Dodge Street
Fireworks cause house fire on Dodge Street
Fourth of July travel congestion
Colorado is considered to have friendly guidance on transgender inclusion.
Transgender and nonbinary youth athletes can participate in interscholastic activity without discrimination in Colorado
GJ July 4 parade
Annual Grand Junction Independence Day Parade