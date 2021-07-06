Clifton Fire Protection District responds to property fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Clifton Fire Protection District and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property fire on the 600 block 33 Rd. on Monday afternoon in the Clifton area.

According to the CFPD, discarded charcoal briquettes were the cause. The road in front of the property affected was closed for a time Monday afternoon as well. No structural damage was caused to any homes. The fence near the blazes did sustain some damage, however. Once the fence and nearby weeds caught on fire, the wind started to spread the burn area, although crews say they were able to quickly contain the blazes.

According to CFPD Deputy Fire Chief Joe White, “it is so dry out here. Again, another 100 degree day, just making sure anything that you have, if there’s any kind of fire, just make sure it’s out, double-check it, twice. Make sure to put on a lot of water, get it out.”

Deputy Fire Chief White stressed that current conditions will do a lot to spread even small fires, and quickly.

