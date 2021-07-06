Advertisement

Lost dogs after July 4th weekend

Dog at Mesa County Animal Services
Dog at Mesa County Animal Services(Natasha Lynn)
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:47 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The weekend of Independence Day is historically one of the busiest times of the year for animal shelters. But this year, Mesa County Animal Services is pleasantly surprised with the decrease in lost dogs.

According to Mesa County Animal Services, only 7 dogs were found lost and picked up to go to the shelter over this holiday weekend. This is a decrease compared to a number in the high 20s last year at this same time. Mesa County Animal Services also picked up an additional 9 lost dogs and returned them to their owners because they had identification.

The agency believes the reasoning behind this decrease is twofold. First, they believe word has gotten out about properly caring for pets ahead of time regarding fireworks. Second, the fireworks display was shorter this year compared to previous years and less powerful shells were used. Resulting in a slightly less loud show.

If you are missing your dog, Mesa County Animal Services urges owners to continue checking, even in distances away from your home. As dogs can travel rather quickly.

