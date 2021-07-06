Nonprofit purchases historic Moon Farm

FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - The historic Moon Farm in Fruita has a new owner. The acquisition has been in the works for a few years but Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center will officially take over in September.

The Moons came to Mesa County in 1954 and from there they slowly started hosting field trips. At that time there were only three buildings and one horse to ride. As more schools started coming out to the farm for field trips the founder Ella Moon wanted a new building built every year for the school kids to enjoy. The family would help with the construction of all the different buildings at Moon Farm slowly creating the iconic location that has been an important part of the community for the past 45 years.

Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning Center’s mission statement is to help people use horse based therapy. Former owner, David Moon, always knew in the back of his mind he wanted to sell to someone who saw the vision and would maintain the legacy of Moon Farm. GVEALC is not only keeping everything in tact, but adding to it by providing nine therapy horses.

Grand Valley Equine Assisted Learning center provides physical and emotional therapy for children, adults, veterans and public servants such as police to facilitate growth, learning and healing to people of all abilities. With the Moons looking to retire and with The Grand Valley Equine Learning Center looking for the perfect sanctuary for their therapy horses, the merger seemed like a perfect fit.

This year will be the tenth anniversary of the pumpkin patch and visitors can continue participating with the same traditions they love such as the petting zoo and haunted maze.

