Advertisement

Officer completes delivery after DoorDash driver was arrested

A Jonesboro Police Officer was caught on camera completing a DoorDash delivery.
A Jonesboro Police Officer was caught on camera completing a DoorDash delivery.(Jonesboro Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:08 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (Gray News) – An officer with the Jonesboro Police Department went above and beyond to protect and serve dinner to a woman who had placed an order through a delivery service.

According to the department, Officer Tyler Williams assisted Officer Levi Chism with an arrest during a traffic stop on June 29.

They learned that the person arrested was a driver for DoorDash en route to make a delivery.

Police say Williams took it upon himself to get the food out of the vehicle before it was towed. He got the address of the delivery from the arrestee and headed that way.

When Williams knocked on the door, the man who opened seemed confused to see the officer.

“Your DoorDash guy got arrested, so I brought your food to you,” Williams explained.

In the body camera video, you can see surprise quickly turn into laughs as Williams handed over the food.

Y'all, I can't make this up... #ProtectandServe #andDoorDash 🥡🚔💀

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Thursday, July 1, 2021

The DoorDash driver was charged for driving with a suspended or revoked license, no proof of liability and a failure to appear warrant out of a neighboring county.

We have reached out to DoorDash for comment regarding the driver’s arrest.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man arrested after crashing stolen car
CSP patrol car at Mesa County Sheriff's Office
Law enforcement over July 4th weekend
Responders successfully prevented the blazes from spreading to a significant size.
Clifton Fire Protection District responds to property fire
The fire burned a home on the 500 block of Dodge St. in the Clifton area.
Clifton area house fire caused by fireworks
Colorado is considered to have friendly guidance on transgender inclusion.
Transgender and nonbinary youth athletes can participate in interscholastic activity without discrimination in Colorado

Latest News

Pentagon cancels disputed Microsoft cloud-computing contract. It will seek a new deal with...
Pentagon cancels disputed JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft
Three to 5 inches of rainfall with localized maximum totals of up to 8 inches of rain are...
Tropical Storm Elsa gaining strength, could become hurricane
Tropical Storm Elsa threatens search efforts in Surfside, Florida.
Elsa could complicate Florida condo search
Rioters loyal to then-President Donald Trump outside of U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
Newly obtained Capitol riot bodycam shows badge, radio taken from officer